Coronation Street spoilers: Max Turner is attacked!

Max Turner is confronted by bullies in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

David’s bemused when Max Turner asks to be picked up after school instead of getting the bus. In the Freshco car park, Max is accosted by Blake and Chris, who nick his lunch, break his phone and douse him in water. As the lads film his humiliation, Max fights his tears.

Later, a dishevelled Max appears, upset that David failed to pick him up and left him at his bullies’ mercy.

Things get worse for Max Turner. (Image credit: ITV )

Stu remains set on dropping his case in the hope of connecting with his daughter and granddaughter.

When Dee-Dee tells Alya she has got the funding for the test, Alya keeps Stu’s wishes a secret and tells Dee-Dee everything has to go through her. When Eliza turns up at Speed Daal, Stu insists on calling Bridget. When Lucy and Bridget turn up to collect Eliza, Alya spots an opportunity and invites them to stay for tea.

Later, she collars Dee-Dee and, producing a mug that Lucy drank from earlier, insists they have it tested for DNA so they can finally know if she’s the true culprit behind Charlie’s murder.

Alya goes behind Stu's back. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron reveals to Summer that he has confiscated his dad’s wallet to stop him buying booze and has discovered a bag of cannabis. Billy and Todd find a giggly Aaron and Summer in the flat, off their faces on freshly baked weed brownies.

With the bishop due to visit any minute, Billy’s appalled and sends them off to hide in the bedroom. Todd catches the bishop about to try one of the brownies and yells at him to stop but is it too late?

Later, Billy starts lecturing Aaron on the dangers of drugs but Summer snaps announcing that she’s sick of being told what to do.

Elsewhere, Brian takes Ken aside and warns him that Mary’s on the verge of quitting the play. Keen to quash claims of bias, Ken asks Nigel to work with Wendy on her monologue and Wendy’s disappointed by his apparent snub.

Nigel tells Ken that he would quite like to ask Wendy out himself and Ken tells him to go ahead and ask - but Wendy is confused when she realises it was Ken’s idea. Confronting Ken she demands some answers…

Wendy demands some answers from Ken. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tim remembers his wedding anniversary, Aggie offers to go shopping with him to ensure he doesn’t buy Sally a totally unimaginative gift. When Ed enquires where she’s been, she makes out she had lunch with a girlfriend.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.