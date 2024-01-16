Coronation Street spoilers: Michael Bailey in INFERNO horror!

Micheal Bailey is trapped in a fire in the builder’s yard in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Ed tells Dee-Dee that his mate, Marcus, has offered him a bed at his house so he will move out today and is hoping that Gary will put in an offer for the yard. In the Bistro, Gary explains to Ed that he won’t be buying the yard. As Dee-Dee helps Ed pack up his things and admits Adam will be glad of the space, Marcus calls Ed and tells him the spare room is no longer available but Ed covers.

Ronnie tells Michael Bailey that Marcus has informed him Ed is now homeless as Leanne approaches and reveals that Ed seemed quite desperate after a fruitless meeting with Gary.

Later, Michael’s horrified to see smoke billowing from the builder’s yard and as he races up the stairs, there’s no sign of Ed. As Michael turns to leave, he realises the fire has spread and the stairs are engulfed in flames. Will Michael be rescued in time?



Over in the Rovers, Simon admits to Bobby he threw a sickie, went on an all-day bender with his mates and now he’s got the hangover from hell. When he returns late to work, Beth points out that nobody else would get away with it.

When Kirk sprains his ankle, Carla orders Simon to take the Underworld van and make the delivery but he refuses. Will this be the last straw for Carla?

Simon pushes his luck with Carla. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie calls at the flower shop flat to find Billy prostrate on the sofa after putting his back out helping Paul out of the bath when Moses didn’t turn up. On the street, a stressed Moses explains to Todd how overworked he is, and as Todd offers him a comforting hug as an angry Bernie watches from a distance. Later, Moses receives a call from his boss telling him he’s now been suspended. How will Paul react?

Bernie sees Moses and Todd together. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy shows Tommy Orpington, the decorator, into No.1 where he reveals that he’s a retired footballer. Steve returns home and is stunned to find his hero in the living room. Tracy reminds Steve that they’ve hired Tommy to do the decorating and he’s not to distract him.

Convinced that Liam is covering for someone, Maria shares her suspicions with Gary.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.