Coronation Street spoilers: Nina Lucas panics when Roy has a mystery visitor

Nina Lucas is concerned when Roy talks about his surprise visitor in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.

As Roy was confronted by a gang of yobs calling him names and he stumbled to the floor, he was given CPR and was rushed to the hospital. Later, in the hospital, a visitor appeared at Roy’s bedside.

Roy drifts in and out of consciousness whilst his visitor stays at his bedside before disappearing. When Roy tells Nina Lucas about his surprise visitor, she wonders if he is hallucinating.

Who does he think he has seen?

Roy Cropper describes his mystery visitor. (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne was delighted after Toyah offered to go with her to attend the taster session for new recruits. As they arrived at the Chariot Square Hotel for the new recruits session, Toyah had already formed a plan - but can she make it work?

How will Betsy cope after she suggested to Carla she might like to employ her full time but Carla gave her short shrift?

Maria confronted Gary and demanded to know what was going on after receiving a letter saying Mason was due to be released from prison. Could Gary bring himself to tell her the truth?

There is no Friday episode this week due to the Women's Euro 2024 Qualifier.