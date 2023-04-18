Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman ARRESTED?

The police pull over Paul Foreman while he’s driving Rufus’ car in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paul Foreman feels guilty knowing that Billy has paid off his loan and he will never be able to pay him back.

After reading about Rufus’ death in the Gazette, Damon orders Paul to dispose of his car. Paul sets off in the car, but because of his clumsy left hand, he swerves across the road and his heart sinks as a police car approaches.

When Asha realises she has messed up the booking for Nina’s surprise party, Aaron offers them the keys to the builder's yard flat and says they can have it there.

With Amy’s permission, Aadi invites Aaron to join them for the party. With the party in full swing Amy watches Aaron with loathing as he flirts with a group of girls and when he puts a hand on her shoulder, it triggers her terrible memories. How will she react?

In tears, Amy admits to Summer and Aadi that Aaron raped her when she was drunk, she hoped she could blot it out, but she can’t. The guests leave the party and, alone with Aaron, Aadi reveals that he knows the trust. Aaron assures him that Amy’s lying and she wanted sex just as much as he did.

As the pair tidy the flat, Aaron downs the remaining beers and passes out drunk on the sofa. Furious with Aaron’s reaction, Aadi wants revenge. But how far will he go to get it?

Amy can't believe Aaron's arrogance. (Image credit: ITV)

As Eliza and Stu return from a meeting at Weatherfield High, Sam and Hope approach. Sam invites Eliza to join them at No.9 for tea while Hope looks on with distant.

At No.9, Hope performs some karaoke numbers and Fiz, Tyrone, Sam and Eliza dutifully applaud. But when Sam offers to teach Eliza to play chess, Hope’s furious.

What will a jealous Hope do? (Image credit: ITV)

When Craig shows Faye some bridal magazines and wants to talk about possible dates, she tells him she wants to take things slowly. Having been told by Faye that her feelings for him have changed since his behaviour yesterday, Jackson heads to the Rovers where he gets drunk and tries to pick a fight with Craig.



Carla calls in the Rovers and tells Daisy that Ryan seems down in the dumps again so Daisy quickly sends him a text from Crystal.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.