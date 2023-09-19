Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman cause CHAOS at Shelly’s funeral

Paul Foreman causes a scene at Shelly’s funeral in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Billy conducts Shelly’s funeral, but when Paul Foreman stands to say a few words, Shelly’s brother objects. Paul rails at Kieran for failing to support his sister when she was dying. Kieran sees red and as the two men tussle, Paul accidentally smacks Billy in the face.



After finishing another livestream, Ryan receives a message telling him that his filter dropped out and his subscriber recognised him from the papers as the guy who suffered the acid attack. Ryan’s thrown into panic and tries to deny it.

Later, he’s horrified when Suki from the Gazette approaches and reveals she’s seen some screen grabs from his porn videos, knows that he was the victim of the acid attack and would like to interview him for a story. Unaware of what has been going on, Carla insists he join her for lunch in the Rovers but when Izzy comes across the Gazette article she shows it to Glenda, Sean, Carla, Daisy and Daniel. As he returns from the loo, a mortified Ryan realises they’re all talking about him.



Ryan's secret is out. (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie tells Ed that the police have finished at the building site so they’re free to crack on. Masking his worry, Ed promises to get the ball rolling. But when Ronnie reveals that he’s planning to take Debbie away for a few days, but doesn’t like leaving him in charge of the business account, Ed takes offence and storms off.

Ronnie upsets Ed. (Image credit: ITV)

Deeply upset about Leo’s murder, Jenny wonders if she should pay Teddy a visit. Stephen tries to quash the idea but Jenny confides in Glenda that she’s worried about Teddy as he must be grief-stricken and it seems odd that he’s not been in touch regarding Leo’s funeral. Later, Jenny calls at the police station and voices her concerns to Craig.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.