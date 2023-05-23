Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman reveals the TRUTH to Gemma?

Paul Foreman finds comfort in his family in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Note: Coronation Street will air shorter episodes every evening this week to make way for the Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows.

In a bid to diffuse the drama between Linda and Bernie over the wedding money, Paul Foreman tries to make a speech on Gemma's wedding day, but becoming emotional he hurried out, leaving Gemma demanding to know what was really going on with him.

Did he tell her the truth about his devastating diagnosis on her special day? Or will he save the truth for another time?

Later, Gemma joins Chesney for the first dance but will Chesney notice that there is something wrong with his wife?

Determined to grab happiness while he still can, Paul drags Gemma up for a duet, as Billy and Bernie hit the dance floor. Will the wedding be the happiest or worst day of Gemma’s life?



Elsewhere, Carla and Ryan are appalled to see Justin’s sister in the Rovers and a row ensues between them all. Throwing insults, Ryan reminds Daisy how she went out of her way to split him up from Alya.

Carla and Ryan defend Daisy in the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

Also in Weatherfield, Roy returns home from the vets with Freddie and Evelyn urges him to tell Nina about his operation next week.

Roy sets about writing a letter to Nina but will his anxiety overtake his desire to be honest with her? And what will he say in his letter when he eventually gets around to writing one?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm