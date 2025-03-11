Coronation Street spoilers: Rob goes on the run — with Tracy Barlow?

Tracy Barlow comes face-to-face with her ex in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Tuesday 18 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



As Carla drops Roy off at the hospital, she spots Rob’s prison guard, Mandy. Carla orders Roy to keep an eye on her while she calls Lisa. As Mandy heads out of the hospital car park, Carla and Lisa set off in pursuit.

Meanwhile, back on the street Tracy Barlow is shocked to come face to face with Rob in the ginnel! Is she in danger or will Rob ask for her help to evade the police?

Dee-Dee is stunned when James suggests that he and Danny could adopt her baby and provide it with a loving and safe home.

Will she agree to hand over her baby?

Dee-Dee is shocked by her families interference. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel has a word with Dylan and warns him to steer clear of Brody, but his words fall on deaf ears. Sean visits Dylan in the STC and is pleased to see that he’s settled in. But as he leaves, Brody approaches and demands Sean fetch him a burner phone or he’ll make Dylan’s life a misery.

Brody threatens Sean. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie calls at Street Cars wanting to know where her cab is and she’s furious when Eileen can’t find her booking. Eileen then reveals that she’s got a lot on her mind as her sister’s got cancer and Brian’s horrified to hear this.

Meanwhile, Evelyn offers to give up her studies to help look after Cassie.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.