Coronation Street spoilers: Rob goes on the run — with Tracy Barlow?
Airs on Tuesday 18 March 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.
Tracy Barlow comes face-to-face with her ex in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Tuesday 18 March 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
As Carla drops Roy off at the hospital, she spots Rob’s prison guard, Mandy. Carla orders Roy to keep an eye on her while she calls Lisa. As Mandy heads out of the hospital car park, Carla and Lisa set off in pursuit.
Meanwhile, back on the street Tracy Barlow is shocked to come face to face with Rob in the ginnel! Is she in danger or will Rob ask for her help to evade the police?
Dee-Dee is stunned when James suggests that he and Danny could adopt her baby and provide it with a loving and safe home.
Will she agree to hand over her baby?
Daniel has a word with Dylan and warns him to steer clear of Brody, but his words fall on deaf ears. Sean visits Dylan in the STC and is pleased to see that he’s settled in. But as he leaves, Brody approaches and demands Sean fetch him a burner phone or he’ll make Dylan’s life a misery.
Debbie calls at Street Cars wanting to know where her cab is and she’s furious when Eileen can’t find her booking. Eileen then reveals that she’s got a lot on her mind as her sister’s got cancer and Brian’s horrified to hear this.
Meanwhile, Evelyn offers to give up her studies to help look after Cassie.
Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
