Coronation Street spoilers: Roy Cropper is in GRAVE DANGER!

Roy Cropper is confronted by two threatening men in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



In the cafe, an internet sleuth listens as Roy Cropper tells Nina and Yasmeen he has been asked to go back to the police station to be interviewed. After hearing David and Shona speculating whether Lauren’s dad’s far-right group could be involved, Max decides to secretly pay Reece a visit in prison and tells him how Roy is wrongly suspected of Lauren’s murder when all he did was clean the flat for her.

Later in the café, Roy finds himself alone apart from two dodgy men sitting at a table. When one of them gets up and locks the door, Roy realises he’s in danger.



Amy convinces Steve that it’s best if she tells Tracy about Tommy’s move to Spain. In the Rovers, Steve can’t help himself and breaks the news to Tracy that Tommy has accepted a job as a football coach in Spain. How will she react?

Later, Steve suggests to Tracy that with Tommy out of the way, they could give their marriage another go.



Tracy hears about Tommy's secret travel plans. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite things still being frosty between them and Ches sleeping on the sofa, Gemma and Chesney put on a brave face and visit Oakhill with Linda and Joseph. But it is clear something is bothering Joseph... what is he hiding?

Gemma and Chesney take Joseph to Oakhill. (Image credit: ITV)

Simon’s pleased to see Nick and Leanne getting on well and when Leanne reveals that Rowan gave her some sound advice, Simon suggests she joins him for the next Institute.

Rowan’s delighted to see her again and in the hotel bar, Leanne and Simon compliment Rowan on his seminar. Rowan basks in their flattery and tells them he hopes to see them again.

Later, Leanne enthuses to Nick about the seminar and how she found Rowan inspirational.

Leanne's head is turned. (Image credit: ITV)

When Sean admits that he hasn’t told Violet anything about Dylan’s predicament, Eileen’s horrified and points out that she has a right to know.

She puts pressure on Sean to call Violet, but Dylan reveals that he’s already spoken to his Mum and she can’t attend the court hearing as she’s in Ibiza.

Is he telling the truth?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.