Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor COLLAPSES!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 18th August 2023 on ITV1.
Gary comes to the aid of Ryan Connor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ryan Connor enters his bedroom clutching a needle to find Carla making his bed. He hides the needle in his hand and tries to keep a lid on his temper, but once she’s gone he punches the wardrobe in anger, the steroids clearly taking effect. Later, he returns from a run and suffers heart palpitations before his legs give way. Gary rushes to his aid and urges him to take deep breaths. Clocking Ryan’s energy drink, Gary asks him if he’s taken anything else in addition to it.
Over breakfast, Hope and Ruby excitedly quiz Tyrone about their new Grandma, wondering when they can meet her. In the flat, Evelyn lambasts Cassie for the terrible mess she’s created. Evelyn calls at the garage and assures Tyrone she was only trying to protect him and her plan was to tell him the truth once she could be sure Cassie was clean.
After their chat, Tyrone pours his heart out to Kevin and Abi. Abi advises him to think long and hard before introducing a recovering drug addict into the girls’ lives. After giving it some thought, Tyrone calls at the flat in the precinct… but what does he have to say?
In the hotel bar, Debbie’s distracted to clock Jason Drinkwater, a local entrepreneur in hospitality, clearly celebrating some sort of deal with Philip Newton from the brewery. Ronnie approaches Philip and explains that he and Ed do pub renovations.
At No.11, George talks Todd through the various undertaker procedures that he’ll have to learn for his professional qualification as Eileen listens in amusement.
Later, George shows Todd the new Shuttleworths business cards and Todd spots his name on the cards, together with the title ‘Young Funeral Director of the Year’.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
