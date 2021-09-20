'Coronation Street' spoilers: Sabeen Habeeb blackmails Imran!

Imran is shocked when Sabeen Habeeb gives him an ultimatum.

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Sabeen Habeeb tests Imran’s loyalty

Sabeen Habeeb asks Imran to join her on a lucrative appeal case but he’s gobsmacked when he sees the defendant’s name - Harvey Gaskell! Imran refuses but Sabeen reminds him what he got up to on the night of Kelly’s verdict and urges him to reconsider. Imran fears blackmail is on the cards. Will he risk his reputation and his relationship?

David reports Daniel to the school for assaulting Max, and he is summoned to a meeting with the deputy head. He apologises for grabbing Max’s jacket but refuses to withdraw his accusation about the stolen wallet, shocked that he may not be believed.

David declares Daniel should be sacked and if the school won’t act, he will. When Shona refuses to support David, knowing how much trouble Max can cause, the couple row.

Meanwhile, Mrs Crawshaw advises Daniel to pacify David rather than throw away his career, but in the corner shop, a bank card Max tries to use is declined, leaving Dev suspicious and later Daniel’s horrified to hear that David has reported him to the police for assaulting Max.

Audrey remains deeply hurt by Rita’s disloyalty and accuses Gail, Claudia and the rest of her ‘friends’ of laughing at her behind her back. Explaining her feelings of redundancy to Shona, Audrey’s touched by her words of comfort and decides she will refuse to be pushed out.

As Asha enthuses about her studies, Roy encourages Nina to seek an outlet for her creative talents as it may help her cope with her grief.

Also, Danny’s ears prick up when he hears Ed telling Paul they have a cash flow problem at the yard. But James is puzzled, knowing how busy his dad has been lately.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.