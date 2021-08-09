‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sally Metcalfe drives Tim crazy!

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Tim is sick of Sally Metcalfe meddling in his business.

Sally Metcalfe pounds the pavement in pursuit of signatures in favour of resident permits for the street. Maria’s too busy to stop, while Tracy and Alya argue that the move would be catastrophic for their businesses if customers can’t park nearby so refuse to sign. Sally’s frustrated, especially when Steve and Tracy point out to Tim that her permit plan would be disastrous for Street Cars, too.

Tracy realises that Sally is bad for business. (Image credit: ITV)

As they prepare to leave for Hope’s sentencing, Tyrone drops the bombshell on Fiz and Evelyn that he’s engaged to Alina. At the youth court, Evelyn pours scorn on Tyrone for getting engaged by accident, while Fiz feels a fool for believing it was over between them and that he was putting his family first.

Meanwhile, Chesney informs a devastated Fiz that he and Gemma have agreed that Hope can’t visit No. 5 until they know she is no longer a danger to their children. Calling at No. 9, Tyrone emotionally blames himself for wrecking everyone’s lives then bursts into tears. Fiz is taken aback by his unhappiness and the pair decide to crack open the prosecco!

Fiz is stunned as Tyrone breaks down. (Image credit: ITV)

Toyah finds Imran asleep at his office desk, exhausted from working all hours on Kelly’s case by himself, so she insists on taking him for lunch to give him a break. In the bistro, Imran bemoans the uphill battle he has defending Kelly solo, while Corey has a huge legal team behind him. When Leanne tells Imran she’s firmly on Abi’s side, not Kelly’s, a stressed Imran erupts. Toyah’s shocked and concerned but Imran is curt with her, annoyed she didn’t stick up for him with Leanne.

Leanne makes her feelings clear to Imran. (Image credit: ITV)

James is in a foul mood awaiting news of his appealed police complaint. When James snaps at her, Grace tells Michael they need to start looking for a place of their own. When Michael admits he’s only with Grace so that Glory can have parents who are together, Ronnie advises that it may not be the smartest option.

Michael admits his true feelings for Grace. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya’s smug to see that Daisy has ditched Ryan and set her sights on Daniel. In the Rovers, Jenny takes pity on Alya and reveals that Ryan cheating on her didn’t happen the way she thinks. Alya’s intrigued and vows to find out more...

Coronation Street continues on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.