‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sally Metcalfe is on a mission!

Sally Metcalfe is determined to find out what Tim is hiding in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kevin masks his concern and advises a worried Sally Metcalfe to speak to Tim rather than letting her imagination run away with her about affairs and other women. Sally plucks up the courage and confronts Tim, demanding to know if he’s having an affair. He denies it but when he refuses to hug her and offer her some reassurance she finds his denial hard to believe and later puts a tracker on his phone. What will she find when she starts to follow him? And will Tim realise what she’s up to?

Sally voiced her suspicions to Kevin. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie calls in the shop and asks Dev to give her first refusal on any stock that he’s about to chuck so he can use it for Chesney, Gemma and the kids. When Dev suggests they have a night out together, Bernie is thrilled and pulls him in for a kiss. Will he respond?

Bernie bages herself a date. (Image credit: ITV)

When Amy reveals that she’s been suspended, Summer is shocked that the school would suspend her friend rather than find the person responsible for harassing other girls like her.

A furious Tracy blames Summer for failing to report the incident in the first place and getting Amy in trouble. Summer meets up with Aadi, Asha, and Amy in Speed Daal and shows them the open letter she’s written on Insta in support of Amy. Will it make any difference?

Yasmeen finds a note from Alya and as she reads through it, it’s clear she’s fighting her emotions about how to treat her granddaughter.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.