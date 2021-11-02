‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sam Blakeman says goodbye to his mum

Sam holds Nick’s hand as he stands alongside the Platt family and says an emotional goodbye to Natasha at the funeral in Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the funeral cars pull up on the street, a distressed Sam, dressed in his best suit, slips his hand into Nick’s who squeezes it tightly. Audrey, David and Shona watch, heartbroken as the pair of them prepare to say a final farewell to Natasha.

Nick's heart breaks for his son. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly’s appeal hearing takes place and she's relieved when the judge declares that she’s releasing her with immediate effect. But what has happened to Corey? And will he be sent to prison?

Imran feels awkward when he runs into Sabeen at the court and she assures him she’ll always be there for him, how will he react to her advances? After a visit from the social worker, Imran and Toyah are appalled to realise that they might have to choose between Kelly and Elsie. Who will they choose?

Imran runs into Sabeen after attending court. (Image credit: ITV)

Ronnie takes James to one side and urges him to have a word with Danny about turning down the job offer. James confronts Danny and suspects it’s because of him. What will Danny do? Deny it or admit the truth?

James asks Danny to tell him the truth... (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Summer offers to babysit Bertie in the hope of getting into Daniel's good books. In return, an oblivious Daniel agrees to help her prepare for her Oxford interview when he gets back. Will he regret his decision to help out?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm. This week Coronation Street airs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. There is no episode on Friday due to football on ITV.