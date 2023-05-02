Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah Platt caught CHEATING?

Will Sarah Platt be able to lie her way out of this situation?

Sarah Platt and Damon are trapped in the Bistro office in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah Platt overhears Dee-Dee and Beth gossiping about Damon’s black eye and calls at the bistro to find Damon there alone. When he leans in and kisses her, she kisses him back and they head into the office, locking the door behind them.

Meanwhile, Paul has his day in court where Paul pleads guilty. Adam and Dee-Dee tell Leanne that they called at the bistro as they need a meeting about the late licence, but they found the place locked. Nick, Leanne, Adam and Dee-Dee head into the bistro wondering where Damon’s got to as, in the office Sarah and Damon freeze with fear, will they be caught red-handed?

In the Rovers, Jenny lays on a spread to celebrate the King’s Coronation. After listening into Stephen’s conversation with Owen, Beth reports back to the workers that Owen is looking to outsource, but what will this mean for the workers?

Beth cause concern in the factory. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel feels a pang of jealousy when Daisy calls over to see Ryan, meanwhile Ryan is disappointed when she tells him she’s meeting Daniel for lunch. Alone in the flat, Ryan’s overcome by a wave of pain and instinctively he calls Crystal. In the Rovers, Daisy ignores the call but when her phone rings again, Daniel urges her to call Ryan back. Daisy texts Ryan pretending to be Crystal.



As Daniel’s lesson draws to a close, Max slips the phone back onto his desk. At No.1, Daniel scrolls through his phone and finds Max’s video diary. Later, alone in the Rovers, he watches the heart-rending clip.



Paul’s gutted to realise that he’s due in court for sentencing the day before Gemma’s wedding and runs the risk of missing her big day.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.