‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sarah Platt dumps Adam?

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Sarah Platt can’t get over Adam’s past...

When the waiter at their posh hotel makes a joke about Adam leaving his wallet the last time he was there, a prickly Sarah wonders why he’s brought her to the same hotel where he slept with Carla. The mood is further ruined when Sarah quizzes him about his fling with Lydia. Can Adam talk Sarah round or is it over between these two?

Adam and Sarah's hotel visit goes awry. (Image credit: ITV)

After a disastrous driving lesson with Faye, Emma drops Tim at A&E, where she’s shocked to see Curtis climbing out of a taxi. Why is Curtis at the hospital and is he prepared to lie again to keep her in his life?

A desperate Kevin implores Abi to stop obsessing about Kelly and move on. But after everything she has been through can she finally move forward? And, more importantly, is she hiding a more explosive secret that will impact the lives of one of the residents?

Daisy catches Jenny putting on her makeup at 5 am as she doesn’t want Leo to wake up and see her naked face. Can Daisy reassure her that Leo likes her just the way she is? When he chats about his New Year’s Eve plans, Jenny is more aware than ever of their age gap. Will she be spending New Year alone?

Also, when Maria offers Kelly her old job back, she’s thrilled and Gary’s grateful for her kindness.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.