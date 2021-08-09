‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sarah Platt wants a baby!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Sarah Platt tells Adam that she wants a baby. She and Adam mind Bertie for Daniel and take him for lunch in the bistro. Watching Adam effortlessly entertaining his cousin prompts Sarah to declare she’s willing to consider having a baby. Adam’s surprised and delighted.

Adam is thrilled about Sarah's revelation. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone deliver Hope to the police station. Evelyn acts as her appropriate adult as DS Abney gently questions her about the difference between right and wrong. Hope explains how she used the nail polish remover and the candle to set light to the cot but she never meant to harm anyone. Hope’s solicitor reveals she will be charged after admitting to starting the fire while Fiz and Tyrone reel to hear that she could face a trial.

Fiz and Tyrone refuse to abandon Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy collars Daniel and, in a bid to justify her Byron faux pas, pretends she’s always wanted to be an English teacher. Daniel drops off some teaching books for her while she’s with Ryan in the Rovers. Ryan wonders why Daisy never mentioned her dream of being a teacher to him but told Daniel about it.

Accusing him of jealousy, Daisy flounces out. As Adam changes a battery in Bertie’s toy, Daniel arrives to collect him. Sarah notices the old battery has vanished and, fearing Bertie swallowed it, Daniel scoops him up to take him to hospital. In the street, a passing Daisy offers to administer first aid, but Daniel barks at her to get out of the way and rushes off.

Has Daisy ruined things with a stressed Daniel? (Image credit: ITV)

Nick admits to Leanne he’s concerned that she and Debbie will clash working together at the bistro. Affronted by his implied sexism, Leanne insists women can be professional. But will Nick be proved right on their first day together at work?

Aggie offers to help Sally with her parking campaign but soon regrets it when Sally plonks a hefty pile of paperwork in front of her.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm on ITV.