Coronation Street spoilers: Ambulance dash after horror crash

Will we lose one of Coronation Street's beloved characters in tonight's half-hour episode?

After Imran and Toyah were involved in a terrible car crash en route to the police station, Imran came to and called an ambulance before dragging his wife from the wreckage, begging her to wake up.

After pulling Toyah from the mangled car, Imran begs her not to die as the ambulance arrives at the crash scene. Will Toyah be ok? Has Imran sustained any injuries that need emergency treatment? And is this the end for the couple?

Imran begs his wife to wake up. (Image credit: ITV)

Kevin tells an emotional Abi he wants her back in his life for good, and they should put their past behind them and move on. How will she react?

Later, the pair are horrified to learn that Imran and Toyah have been in a car crash when the police arrive and tell them the horrific news?

Kevin vows to stick by Abi. (Image credit: ITV)

As the police investigate why the car didn’t brake before the crash they turn their questions to Kevin who’d worked on the car.

Did he have something to do with the faulty breaks?

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.