Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Platt sneaks out for a forbidden rendezvous…

Airs Monday 9th December 2024 at 8.00pm on ITV1
Shona Platt lies to David after a midnight visit to a mystery person in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street on Monday 9th December 2024 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
David tells Shona Platt that she’d better sleep on the sofa and as she beds down for the night she receives a text.
Later, Shona taps on a hotel bedroom door, but who is she visiting?
Sneaking back into No.8, Shona clutches her injured arm and lies to David, making out she fell down the stairs during the night resulting with a broken arm in two places.
As Bertie runs across the street without looking as Debbie slams on her brakes, which only causes more tension between Daniel and Debbie. Daniel and Bethany make up, but it’s short-lived when Bethany realises that Jenny is wearing her top. How will Daniel explain it?
Kevin warns Daniel to stay away from Debbie, but as Daniel gets heated, Jenny and Daisy intervene and order him to go home. As Daisy heads out of the pub, she’s shocked to see Debbie’s car speeding past and suddenly there’s a deafening crash.
Later, Bethany confides in Sarah about her clothes but Sarah urges her to consider ending the relationship. Will she take her mum's advice?
Dee-Dee admits to Sarah that she’s nervous about her 12-week scan and hasn’t told the family about her pregnancy yet, so Sarah insists she’ll come with her. But, in the maternity unit waiting room, Dee-Dee is a no-show. Where is she?
Roy receives a parcel which turns out to be Evelyn Plummer’s Christmas present. Evelyn rips open the gift and is delighted to find a backgammon set.
When she sets up the board in the pub, Steve accidentally spills his beer over it and Evelyn retaliates by sending him a letter informing him that she’s taking him to the small claims court. What will he do?
