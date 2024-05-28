Coronation Street spoilers: Simon Barlow makes a shock exit

Simon Barlow leaves Leanne all alone in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Leanne finally returns from the retreat and explains that her workshop overran so she stayed an extra night.

When Simon Barlow reveals that he’s leaving to join Peter on his yacht, Leanne’s furious that nobody bothered to consult her about it. Nick assures her he left a message with Rowan which he obviously failed to pass on. Leanne flies off the handle and accuses Nick of conspiring with Toyah behind her back.

After waving off her son Leanne chats to someone on her laptop, telling them how Simon’s gone, she’s all alone and she wishes she could be with them.

Leanne accuses Nick of taking Simon's side. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel tells Dee Dee he has booked a table at the bistro tomorrow, so she can meet his parents before heading off to visit Nathan to discuss his plea. Bethany tells Craig about Ellie, how Nathan used to abuse her too and she can provide him with Ellie’s address. Craig calls at Ellie’s lodgings only to be told by her flatmate that she’s moved out and she appeared frightened about something.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee lets slip to Adam how Bobby stitched up Daniel by giving the police a false statement and Carla went along with it. Later, the Barlows gather in the Rovers where Adam reveals that Bobby gave the police a false statement, causing Daniel to become a prime suspect in Lauren’s murder investigation. How will the family react?

The Barlows are left stunned. (Image credit: ITV)

A tearful Abi confides in Kevin that her online troll has reposted one of the deep fake videos. Craig calls at the garage and admits to Abi and Kevin that they’re no nearer to knowing who posted the fake videos and she might be best to hire a lawyer.

After two lads call at the garage and make lewd remarks, Abi is in despair about the fact that someone is trying to ruin her life.

Nina suggests they try the online management company Dev contacted for Asha.

When Sam admits he’s no one to play chess with, Nina has an idea.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.