Coronation Street spoilers: Spider and Toyah kiss!

Spider weaves a web of lies for poor Toyah in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Toyah hands Abi the details of the savings account Imran set up for Alfie, before finding out that Spider’s been arrested during a protest. She calls at the police station and Spider is released with a slap on the wrist.

Back at home, Toyah leans in for a kiss and Spider reciprocates, allowing her to lead him to the bedroom. Later, Toyah’s beset by guilt and asks Spider to leave. Abi calls to check on Toyah and she blurts out she’s just slept with her ex but Abi tells her not to worry, she’s just grieving. Later, Leanne’s uneasy to find Toyah in the Rovers with Spider, worried she’s falling for him. Outside on the street, Spider answers his mobile and tells the caller he’s been up to his eyes and can’t wait to get back. What is he hiding?

When Stephen confides his concern for Audrey to Rita, they agree to arrange a treat for her. Rita recruits Roy and Ken to join their posh afternoon tea to cheer up Audrey at Debbie’s hotel. In the cafe, Stephen receives a call from the hotel about the deposit for afternoon tea and, in front of Shona and Sarah, his card is declined and they’re amused as he yells down the phone at his Italian bank.

Back at No.8, Stephen pays the deposit over the phone, using a card in the name of Mrs Gabrielle Reid.

Stephen has another card up his sleeve... (Image credit: ITV)

With Stu in custody, Yasmeen organises a charity fundraising event and she and Elaine are impressed when Stephen offers to sponsor a raffle prize for their Fundraiser. Elaine’s relieved that Yasmeen has no intention of going on another date with Stephen.

Faye informs Beth and Sally that Craig’s researching the menopause obsessively and is now monitoring the nutrition. Craig takes Faye to Speed Daal but produces a chart he’s made, listing beneficial foods so that they can check the menu.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.