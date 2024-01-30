Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald EXPOSES Tracy's affair?

Steve McDonald is in for a shocking surprise in Monday's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Sally Metcalfe and husband Tim compete for Tommy Orpington's attention, Tracy Barlow seizes her moment with lover Tommy. She tells him to call in the shop with his invoice as Steve's due back tomorrow and it'll be their last chance to have a secret tryst together.

Steve arrives home early and prepares a French buffet, telling Ken and Amy Barlow how he wants to impress Tracy and put the spice back in their marriage.

However, Tracy is preoccupied in the flower shop and turns the sign to 'closed' as she kisses Tommy.

Steve goes over to find the shop locked and he shouts that he knows she's in there. As Tracy cautiously opens the door with Tommy behind her, Steve is stunned at what he sees.

Has he rumbled Tracy and Tommy's affair?

Tracy and Tommy are up to no good at the flower shop. (Image credit: ITV)

It's Sarah Platt's birthday and Adam Barlow is furious as he sees Sarah helping Damon Hay move into the flat.

Adam asks fellow solicitors Dee-Dee Bailey and her boyfriend Joel Deering about a firearms case he's taken on and questions if they've handled anything similar.

As Damon gives out shots to Audrey Roberts, Gail Platt, Bethany, Nick Tilsley and Sarah, he raises a toast to Sarah's birthday and Adam gives him the evils.

But when Dee-Dee and Joel arrive at the Bistro to tell him that they might have solved his case, are things about to change for Adam?

Adam Barlow is seething when he spots Sarah Platt unloading Damon Hay's belongings into the flat. (Image credit: ITV)

As Daniel Osbourne gets ready for work, Bethany Platt quizzes him about the catfishing ordeal between his ex Daisy Midgeley and Ryan Connor. Daniel refuses to talk about it, leaving Bethany even more curious.

Dee-Dee tells dad Ed Bailey to make a list of everything that was destroyed in the fire for the insurance company. Damon suggests that he submit an inflated claim, but Ed refuses. However, when Ed goes to the bar, Damon snatches the form. Is he about to land Ed in even more trouble?

Damon gives Ed Bailey some troubling advice. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Simon Barlow arrives to work hungover. Noticing that he's still drunk, Nick sends him home and a tipsy Simon heads to the Rovers for another pint.

Simon Barlow is told to go home after turning up to work drunk. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues Wednesday at 8pm.