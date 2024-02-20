Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald gets down on one knee!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 26th February 2024 on ITV1.
Tracy is shocked when Steve McDonald asks her to renew their vows in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Tim tells Tracy he knows about her affair and she has to tell Steve MCDonald. She returns home with a feeling of dread, but she’s wrongfooted and finds herself saying yes when Steve gets down on one knee and asks her if she’ll renew their vows. An excited Steve tells a horrified Tim that he and Tracy are renewing their vows and he’d like him to be his best man. Will he break the news to Steve that Tracy is sleeping with Tommy Orpington?
Emily calls at the flat and after confirming that she and Joel are separated, assures Dee-Dee that he’s a good man at heart and she mustn’t give up on him. Will Dee-dee be able to forgive Joel for keeping Emily from her?
As John awaits his chemo, Adam quizzes him about his true whereabouts on the night of Natasha’s murder. Later, Adam calls Harvey in prison and tells him there’s a problem with John’s evidence as there’s CCTV footage of him visiting a shop when he was supposedly murdering Natasha. Harvey instructs him to destroy the footage.
Carla waits for a client in the Chariot Square Hotel and chats to a rep from Waterfords who explains that he’s meeting Daisy, the owner of the Rovers. Carla assumes he means Jenny, but as she heads off she’s puzzled to see Daisy arrive. Later, Daisy tells Jenny she’s secured a deal allowing them to stock Newton & Ridley. Jenny’s annoyed but Daisy points out she is co-owner of the pub. But the pair are horrified to realise Carla’s heard every word.
When Bobby calls at Lauren’s flat again to find there’s no answer, he heads to the police station to report her missing. Craig promises to make some enquiries.
Coronation Street continues on Thursday due to football airing on ITV on Wednesday.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.