Coronation Street spoilers: Steve McDonald gets down on one knee!

Tracy is shocked when Steve McDonald asks her to renew their vows in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Tim tells Tracy he knows about her affair and she has to tell Steve MCDonald. She returns home with a feeling of dread, but she’s wrongfooted and finds herself saying yes when Steve gets down on one knee and asks her if she’ll renew their vows. An excited Steve tells a horrified Tim that he and Tracy are renewing their vows and he’d like him to be his best man. Will he break the news to Steve that Tracy is sleeping with Tommy Orpington?



Emily calls at the flat and after confirming that she and Joel are separated, assures Dee-Dee that he’s a good man at heart and she mustn’t give up on him. Will Dee-dee be able to forgive Joel for keeping Emily from her?

Dee-Dee comes face to face with Joel's ex. (Image credit: ITV)

As John awaits his chemo, Adam quizzes him about his true whereabouts on the night of Natasha’s murder. Later, Adam calls Harvey in prison and tells him there’s a problem with John’s evidence as there’s CCTV footage of him visiting a shop when he was supposedly murdering Natasha. Harvey instructs him to destroy the footage.

Will Adam do the right thing? (Image credit: ITV)

Carla waits for a client in the Chariot Square Hotel and chats to a rep from Waterfords who explains that he’s meeting Daisy, the owner of the Rovers. Carla assumes he means Jenny, but as she heads off she’s puzzled to see Daisy arrive. Later, Daisy tells Jenny she’s secured a deal allowing them to stock Newton & Ridley. Jenny’s annoyed but Daisy points out she is co-owner of the pub. But the pair are horrified to realise Carla’s heard every word.



When Bobby calls at Lauren’s flat again to find there’s no answer, he heads to the police station to report her missing. Craig promises to make some enquiries.

Coronation Street continues on Thursday due to football airing on ITV on Wednesday.