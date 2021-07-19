‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Summer Spellman collapses!

Todd Grimshaw (played by Gareth Pierce) steps up to help Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) when she falls unconscious in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

On tonight's one-hour episode of the ITV soap, Summer Spellman and Billy agree that they did the right thing reporting Todd to the police. Later, Summer and Aadi chill out together in Victoria Garden and when Aadi offers her a fruit cider to loosen up, she is convinced that one bottle won’t upset her blood sugar.

Having found out from Aadi that Summer went home feeling unwell, Todd kicks the door in and is horrified to find her unconscious on the kitchen floor. Can Todd save Summer’s life and will his desperation to help her win back Billy’s trust?

Todd Grimshaw bursts in to find Summer lying on the floor. (Image credit: ITV)

After spending the night together, Grace is loved up but how does Michael feel? Meanwhile, in the hospital, James wakes from his operation. Will he be back on the pitch?

Grace is on cloud nine but Michael isn't so sure. (Image credit: ITV)

Freda introduces Charlie, a BSL teacher to Gemma and Chesney. Later, Chesney admits he’s struggling with sign language and hopes Aled’s operation will make things easier.

Freda, the BSL teacher, meets Gemma and Chesney. (Image credit: ITV)

Fiz meets Phill for lunch but will their date be a success or is she still not ready to move on?

At No.9, Evelyn assures Fiz that Hope is fine and she doesn't need to put her life on hold but in the backyard, she rips the head of the baby’s teddy and stuffs it in her backpack.

Coronation Street continues next Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30pm on ITV