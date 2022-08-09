Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman in horror collapse!

Aaron panics as Summer Spellman collapses to the ground in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Summer Spellman gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. When Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday, she suddenly collapses, throwing him into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. The duo head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight, but in the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer’s bag and is shocked at what he finds.

In the factory, Michael points out that the Underworld website needs updating. Sarah asserts she’ll give Lorenzo, his web designer a call, but Stephen offers to do the work himself with Max’s help. Sarah reveals that she called Lorenzo after all, only to discover that he’s owed six months’ wages. Stephen lies and makes out that he withheld Lorenzo’s wages as he caught him embezzling money from the company.

Later, Sarah’s impressed when Stephen and Max show her the rough cut of their website work.

Sarah admits she's impressed with Stephen. (Image credit: ITV)

Adam meets up with Zeedan in Victoria Garden and confirms that he can access Stu’s case files but it will cost £1200. Zeedan puts pressure on Alya to help him do right by Stu and go halves on his legal fees.

The pair call at Adam’s office and, handing him the £1200, confirm they’d like sight of Stu’s files.

Alya is suspicious of Zeedan. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Leo rails at Steve about the scaffolding at No.1 and explains how he tripped over it and injured his ankle. Ed returns to work and by way of a thank you for looking after the business, offers Paul a pay rise.

Arnie calls at the cab office and explains to Steve that he suffered a mini stroke but he’s now ready to carry out the work on his roof and Steve reluctantly agrees to cancel Ed.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.