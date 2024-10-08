Coronation Street spoilers: Suspicious Sarah Platt catches Jesse out!

Sarah Platt turns detective in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Declaring he wants to get to know Gail’s kids, Jesse treats David, Sarah Platt and Nick to lunch in the Rovers. After being quizzed on his finances and revealing he’s expecting cash from the sale of his marital home, David advises Sarah to forget about Damon’s missing money. When Jesse hurries out of the pub, Sarah follows him to Victoria Gardens. Is he hiding something?



Ronnie rumbles Debbie’s plan for a surprise party to mark his 55th birthday, but his good mood falters when Kit and a colleague arrive to question him and Ed. Ronnie insists he was home alone the night Joel went missing, while Ed claims he was at No.3 with Dee-Dee and Michael. Ronnie explains he last used the satnav when he and Michael helped Joel move out of his flat ages ago.

At the party, Michael reveals they actually drove to Joel’s flat in his car that time and Debbie realises Ronnie lied to her. What will she do?

Someone has been lying... (Image credit: ITV)

Leanne tells Toyah that both of them should move out of the flat to help Nick and Sam. She explains that she has rented the salon flat but Toyah should find her own place.

Leanne needs a break from her sister. (Image credit: ITV)

Encountering Lauren at the bar, Nick asks how she found sleeping on the sofa at No.8 the other week.

Bobby finds Max and Lauren in the Rovers and as Max makes a swift exit, Bobby queries why they’ve been acting so shifty.

Jenny suggests to Chesney that Gemma might like to come back to work but Chesney firmly insists that it’s too soon. Will Gemma agree?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.