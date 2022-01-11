‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tim Metcalfe plans his funeral!

Tim Metcalfe hides his condition once again from Sally as he goes to see George in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

An upset Sally is convinced that Tim Metcalfe is hiding something from her after shunning her advances and staying out of the house. Meanwhile, Tim is urged by Peter to come clean to Sally but instead, he pays George a visit to sort out his own funeral.

When Eileen discovers what is going on Tim swears her to secrecy. Later, Sally is further bemused when she sees Tim with Adam. Will she finally confront him about what he has been hiding or will Eileen spill his secret?

At the bus stop, Amy tells Summer, Asha, and Aadi that she’s done some digging and it would seem several other girls have been upskirted and harassed. Summer begs her to drop it, but it’s clear Amy is on a mission to get revenge. At the school, a crowd gathers to watch Amy spray painting the words ‘Stop Protecting Sex Offenders’ onto the side of a building.

Mrs Crawshaw summons Tracy and Amy to a meeting and explains that she has no choice but to suspend Amy for wilfully vandalising school property. Will Tracy defend her daughter for standing up for her rights?

Amy is suspended! (Image credit: ITV)

In Speed Daal, Alya tells Yasmeen she’s proud of her for donating the £30k to Joseph’s appeal but Yasmeen refuses to be drawn and Alya’s left hurt.

Yasmeen can't forgive and forget. (Image credit: ITV)

When Dev reveals that he donated £3k to Joseph’s appeal, Gemma and Bernie are genuinely touched.

In the salon flat, a bored Craig watches the street through a set of binoculars but as he looks out of the window he is shocked by what he sees…

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.