'Coronation Street' spoilers: Todd Grimshaw proposes to Billy!

Todd Grimshaw gets down on one knee and proposes to Billy.

Todd Grimshaw has a surprise for Billy in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

When Paul finds Summer brooding in Victoria Garden, Todd explains that she’s avoiding her diabetes appointment and Paul offers to go with her.

Summer thanks Paul for going with her and confides in Billy how much she misses having him around. Todd, determined to prove Summer can trust him, returns home, gets down on one knee and proposes to Billy. How will Billy react?

Billy is stunned when Todd comes home and proposes with a ring. (Image credit: ITV)

A furious Fiz confronts Tyrone in the street and tells him that he needs to tell Hope and Ruby about the baby today and if he doesn’t, she will. Will he pluck up the courage and reveal all? And how will the girls react if he does?

Fiz confronts Tyrone with a shocking ultimatum. (Image credit: ITV)

Alya tells Ryan that Debbie’s looking for a trainee manager at the bistro and he agrees to apply for the job. But Daisy is shocked and tells Ryan that she knows a way for him to make money from his DJ-ing rather than taking a poxy job at the bistro.

Will Ryan take her advice and sack off the job?

Alya thinks Ryan will be thrilled with her idea for work but Daisy has other ideas. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, when Sarah video calls Izzy to chase up some samples, she clocks a man in the background before Izzy kills the call.

Carla meets up with Jo Lafoe and presents her with Izzy’s samples, but it’s soon clear they’re not up to standard and an embarrassed Carla assures her there’s been a mix-up.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday this week - final schedules will depend on the Euro 2020 fixtures.