Coronation Street spoilers: Tony ATTACKS Ed Bailey!

Ed Bailey fails to pay off Tony in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm.



Desperate to get away from his problems and Tony’s threats, Ed Bailey secretly packs a bag and tells Aggie he is coming to spend Christmas with her in Birmingham. But as he opens the front door, he comes face to face with Tony, who menacingly barges his way into the house. When Ed’s phone rings with a call from Aggie, Tony threatens to tell her everything. Ed makes a grab for the phone, but Tony punches him, knocking him to the floor.



In the bistro, Michael shows Ronnie and Sarge the watch he has bought Ed for Christmas, engraved with the words ‘For the World’s Best Dad. Our Hero’. The Baileys return home to find Ed nursing a cut lip and all the presents gone. Dee-Dee calls the police and Craig goes over the details of the burglary with Ed who says he forgot to lock the back door. Will anyone get suspicious about what really happened?

Will Ed confess what really happened? (Image credit: ITV)

When Peter reveals that he’s got a support group meeting later, Carla offers to go with him. At the meeting, Carla’s left deeply concerned and heartbroken to realise the depth of Peter’s despair when he admits that he’s lost all interest in life and every day has become a chore. Michael calls at the factory to find Carla busy on her laptop and when she shows him the Christmas present she’s bought Peter, Michael’s flabbergasted.

Carla sees the true extent of Peter's issues. (Image credit: ITV)

Roy confides in Cassie that he’s found the perfect Christmas present for Evelyn. Cassie insists that she’ll accompany him on his shopping trip and when Woody won’t start, she comes up with a plan.

Cassie whisks Roy away on a shopping trip. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny and Daisy tell Dee-Dee that they’re off to the bank hoping to secure a loan to buy the Rovers. Back In the Kabin, they break the news to Brian and Mary that the bank agreed to the loan and the pub will soon be theirs. Jenny explains to Daisy that Waterfords have received another offerso they’ll have to submit a sealed bid.



As Paul and Gemma head to No.5, Paul’s wheelchair breaks down on the street. They finally arrive at the concert in Victoria Garden only to find they have missed it. Gemma’s gutted but with some persuasion from Glenda, Joseph agrees to give an encore.



Chesney calls at the flower shop flat for Joseph and the quads. Gemma’s gutted, wishing they could stay longer.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.