‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs buys Fiz some time...

Tyrone Dobbs (played by Alan Halsall) lies to Alina to take the heat off Fiz in the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7:30pm — see our TV Guide for listings).

Tyrone Dobbs tells a suspicious Evelyn that Fiz and Hope have gone to stay with Cilla. Fiz tells him they’re at a B&B in Manchester but she has no real plan of what to do. Having retrieved the keys from Hope, Tyrone returns them to Alina and makes out he found them in a jacket pocket. Will Alaina smell a rat?

Alina feels guilty when Tyrone says he has found their house keys. (Image credit: ITV)

Asha calls at the cafe and offers to help with the fundraising for Seb’s memorial garden. Nina’s touched and Asha’s glad they’re friends again. Asha sets about getting donations to impress Nina and dupes Dev into giving a large donation by playing him off against Debbie.

Asha sets about getting donations in the hope of impressing Nina. (Image credit: ITV)

Shona lets herself into No.8 in her dressing gown and confesses to a shocked David that she went to move his car but in the process she hit something, panicked and drove off. Finding no evidence at the scene of the accident they shrug it off and ask Abi to mend the dent in the car. Meanwhile, Eileen tells Billy that Todd has been the victim of a hit and run and is in hospital. Will Todd recover? And will Shona be arrested when and if the police discover she hit someone and didn't stop?

Toyah’s amused when Leanne admits that Nick has signed them up for all sorts of courses and whilst he’s in his element, she’s not really enjoying her life of leisure.

Daisy drags a reluctant Ryan to Speed Daal and shows off in front of Alya making it clear that he is her boyfriend now. Alya covers her hurt and Ryan feels awkward.

Coronation Street continues tonight for its second episode at 8:30pm on ITV.