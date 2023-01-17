Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs cheats on Fiz?

Evelyn keeps her eye on Tyrone Dobbs in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Telling Evelyn that she’s off to stay with her Mum, Fiz heads out but Evelyn’s concerned when Tyrone Dobbs fails to kiss her goodbye. When Evelyn clocks Tyrone, suited and booted, climbing into a car, she’s convinced he’s about to embark on another affair and tells Roy to fire up the Woody as they need to put a stop to his caper.

Having followed Tyrone to a hotel bar, Evelyn and Roy watch as a blonde lady parks herself at Tyrone’s table and he squeezes her thigh. Evelyn’s horrified but has she got the wrong end of the stick?

Evelyn is convinced Tyrone Dobbs is cheating on Fiz. (Image credit: ITV)

Daryan calls in the café with some flyers promoting the refugee drop-in session at Speed Daal and suggests to Max he might like to join them but Max is disparaging and stalks out.

Later, David prepares tea, oblivious to Max on his phone, listening to Blake outside Speed Daal delivering a racist rant and promising to put a stop to the drop-in session. As Blake heads into Speed Daal, secretly filming himself, it’s clear his target is Maria. Maria delivers her speech, welcoming the refugees and offering them support. Will Max tell anyone what Blake is up to? And can he stop him from harming someone at the drop-in session?

In the shop, Stephen tells Elaine that she should receive his first repayment today and that he’d like to buy her dinner as he’s aware he’s neglected her recently.

Later, a furious Stephen is humiliated when Carla orders him to help Kirk out in packing and he comes face to face with an old business associate, Dick Havisham.

Gemma shows India, a potential client, around No.5, but it’s soon clear that she’s not happy with Gemma’s lack of childcare qualifications. A despondent Gemma calls at the kebab shop and tells Chesney that her childcare plans are dead in the water as she lacks all the necessary qualifications. Can Chesney do anything to help?

Gemma is left disappointed. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy receives a box of chocolates with a note saying “Sorry!” and assumes they’re from her Mum but she’s shocked when Justin approaches and reveals that he sent the chocolates.

Daisy is annoyed when Christina tells her that she should be flattered and spells it out that she doesn’t want her at the wedding, leaving Christina shocked.

Coronation Street continues on Thursday at 9pm.