‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs proposes!

Tyrone Dobbs is stunned to realise he has proposed to Alina.

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings), Alina is in the Rovers and gets upset when she overhears Jenny, Sally, and Tim full of sympathy for Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Stape over the Hope situation. Feeling sorry for herself, Alina orders a double gin and tonic.

As a tipsy Alina emerges from the Rovers, she’s very hurt when she sees Fiz and Tyrone heading back to No. 9 laden with chips. Spotting her weaving about, Fiz sends Tyrone to see her home.

Alina tells Tyrone she felt forgotten about whilst he focused on the whole Fiz and Hope situation. Tyrone regrets how things have worked out, saying he’d imagined they’d marry and raise a family and he’s stunned when Alina agrees to get back with him and get married. It's only then when Tyrone realises he has accidentally proposed to her!

Alina is thrilled at the prospect of marrying Tyrone. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie and Leanne take the fish supplier to task for trying to pull a fast one. As he departs with a flea in his ear, Nick reckons the women make a very formidable team.

Debbie and Leanne are a force to be reckoned with. (Image credit: ITV)

Brian advises Abi that her victim impact statement needs to focus on how Seb’s death has affected her. He asks her to describe her feelings to him so that he can write them down for her.

Brian gives Abi some advice about her statement. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel informs Jenny that Bertie is fine and his scare was a false alarm. Jenny mentions how her son Tom’s death hit Daisy hard. Daniel then apologises to her for being rude and insensitive earlier. Revealing she took a first aid course after Tom’s death, Daisy admits Bertie’s scare brought back painful memories. Ryan tackles Daisy about their misunderstanding but is shocked by her reply...

Meanwhile, Sally informs Aggie she’s arranged a meeting with the council about the parking problem.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.