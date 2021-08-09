‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Tyrone saves Fiz Stape!

Fiz Stape is unaware that Tyrone has told the police Hope started the fire in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fiz spends the night in a police cell, sticking to her story that she started the fire in order to protect Hope. Evelyn urges Tyrone Dobbs to make her see sense, pointing out that Hope needs professional help.

Meanwhile, Alina is unhappy about the cover-up pointing out that Hope could cause someone harm and it will be his fault. Tyrone relents and finally tells the police it was Hope that started the fire. Later, Fiz demands to know why she hasn’t been charged following her confession but is told that new information has come to light.

In the cafe, Sally complains to Shona about the increase in chaotic parking locally and how she got a ticket yesterday thanks to an overzealous traffic warden. Noticing Izzy’s friend Fergus, Sally’s embarrassed to learn that he’s a traffic warden himself. Sally spots Fergus in the street and apologises for her cafe rant but when she learns that Fergus himself issued her parking ticket, she loses her cool and he scurries away.

Sally's not happy about her parking ticket. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Kevin suggests to Abi that she should channel her rage into writing a victim impact statement for the court.

Will Abi take Kevin's advice? (Image credit: ITV)

When Nick and Leanne refuse to up their offer for half the bistro, Debbie feigns indifference and turns them away. She then sets up a conversation with Ronnie who pretends to be a potential buyer and ‘accidentally’ rings Leanne’s mobile. As Leanne listens in. But Leanne’s no fool and tells Nick about the phone call, guessing it was a set-up on Debbie’s part.

Daisy overhears Adam telling Daniel that his house is worth £400,000. When she later casually asks about Daniel, Adam’s quick to remind her she has a boyfriend.

Coronation Street continues tonight for its second episode at 8.30pm on ITV.