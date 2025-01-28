Coronation Street spoilers: Who dies in a deadly arson attack?

The residents try to escape the arson attack on Coronation Street.

Who will die after a deadly arson attack on the Platt's home in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street? Airs on Monday 3 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As David Platt makes a call to Andy to arrange a time for their plan, Nick reminds him that it’s Sarah’s birthday party, unaware that Logan is listening in.

Sarah tells Nick she’s worried Harvey will get wind of all of the Platt’s in the one place and will be a sitting target. Going ahead with his plan, David lies to Sarah that he’s at a client's house and won’t be attending her party.

When Sam suggests Abi brings Alfie to Sarah’s party after his recent ordeal in the car, she’s furious to realise it was Toyah who reported her. After finding Harry in the bistro office watching Hope’s live stream from No.8 and seeing Ruby and Sam drawing lines on a piece of paper whilst Lily clutches matches, Toyah bursts in and orders the kids out.

Hearing about the livestream from Jack, Abi lets herself in and rounds on Toyah for calling social services. As Toyah accidentally knocks over a bottle of red wine, Abi is reminded of Seb covered in blood and suffers a panic attack. Toyah reaches out to her but in her confused state, Abi smacks her. Will Toyah be okay?

A distressed Abi lashes out at Toyah in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Someone approaches No.8 and pushes a lit rag through the letterbox. After smelling burning, Sally announces the fire to the bistro.

Worried that Lily may be in the house, Shona, Max and Nick head in. Nick finds Toyah unconscious on the floor as Shona and Max head upstairs. Finding out Lily is safe, Shona finds David on the street and tells him that Max is trapped.

As they head back up the path, suddenly No.8 explodes. Will Max survive?

David Platt and the other residents a shokced by the fire on Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tracy reveals that she can’t get hold of Amy, Steve thinks she spent the night at the party.

Later, Leanne tries to persuade Steve to join her for a boozy afternoon, but is left disappointed when he’s not keen. Amy explains to Steve and Tracy that she left several messages but her phone died, lost her car keys and spent the night wandering the streets as a guilty Steve makes out he had an early night.

What was Steve really doing?

Coronation Street continues on Tuesday at 8pm.