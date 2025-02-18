Coronation Street spoilers: Who's the daddy? Daisy Midgeley in shock baby reveal

By
published

Airs on Monday 24 February 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1.

Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street
Daisy Midgeley finally reveals the truth (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy Midgeley finally reveals the father of her baby in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 24 February 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Daisy Midgeley has big news when she tells Jenny she’s been offered a job as an au pair in Paris. But how will Jenny react to the news Daisy might be leaving Weatherfield?

However, that's not the only shocking news Daisy has to announce. She also finally reveals who her baby’s father is - but will it be Daniel or Kit?

Having spent the night with the guy he met at the tea dance, Todd bumps into Julie in the hotel reception. Why is Julie back?

Later, Eileen persuades Julie to join her for lunch - but not everything is as it seems.

Steve, Julie and Eileen in Coronation Street

Eileen is delighted to see Julie (Image credit: ITV)

Cassie receives a text informing her that her new iPad is out for delivery but quickly hides it from Steve.

When Fiz says she’s going to town to do some shopping, Cassie asks her to pick up some antihistamines because of her hayfever. Is she up to her old tricks again?

Steve McDonald and Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street

Cassie is up to her old tricks again (Image credit: ITV)

When Betsy overhears Dylan telling Sean that he’s bound to get sent down as it was his knife that was used to kill Mason, she urges him to stay positive.

Later, Betsy assures Dylan that she’ll visit him in prison and when she leans in for a kiss, Dylan kisses back. Is this the start of something new for the pair?

Betsy and Dylan in Coronation Street

Betsy and Dylan kiss (Image credit: ITV)

A disappointed Carla returns home from the hospital to find Ryan, Betsy and a welcome home banner, but no sign of Lisa. Where is she?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

Ellen Markwardt
Ellen Markwardt
Listings Editor at TV Times

I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about coronation street
Ryan Connor and Bobby in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor knows Bobby is hiding a sinister secret
Kevin Webster in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin Webster gets MORE bad news
EastEnders spoilers, Nigel Bates

EastEnders spoilers: Nigel leaves Albert Square with Grant?
See more latest
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch