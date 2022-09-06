Coronation Street spoilers: Will Leanne Battersby lie in court?

Leanne Battersby tries to defend her sister in court in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As they head to court, Toyah’s a bag of nerves but Leanne Battersby begs her not to say something she’ll regret and let her solicitor do the talking. As the prosecution barrister paints her as a murderer, Adam and Kelly are called as witnesses.

Next Saira tells the court how she saw Toyah kissing Spider and suspects she was having an affair behind Imran’s back and killed him on purpose. Leanne does her best to defend her sister but as Toyah listens, awash with guilt, she decides she has to take the stand! Will she tell the truth about the crash?

Leanne begs Toyah to lie in court. (Image credit: ITV)

With Alya out on a lunch date, Zeedan and Stu prepare for Sean’s birthday party. Sean’s overcome when Laurence flowers him with gifts but his face falls when he hints that he may not make the lunch.

Ryan watches wistfully as Alya enjoys her date and Ronnie urges him to tell her how he feels. Ryan steals himself and admits to Alya how he deeply regrets taking the money from the bistro and wishes they could get back together. How will she react?

As Sean’s friends take their seats a man enters Speed Daal, explaining he was a mate of Charlie’s, the girl Stu murdered, he produces a box and removes the lid. Just what has he unleashed?

Speed Daal has some unwelcome visitors. (Image credit: ITV)

When Gary offers to chip in towards her wedding, Kelly’s overcome by his kindness whilst Maria masks her concerns. As Kelly plans the engagement party of all parties with her inheritance, she overhears Maria saying that once the party is out of the way, she’ll get bored with Aadi and ditch him. How will Kelly react?

The Baileys welcome James home to a pile of ‘get well’ cards from his fans. But when County’s Manager calls to talk about James’ future, will he get the all-clear to return?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.