‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Zeedan Nazir saves Speed Daal?

In tonight's second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm) Zeedan Nazir sweeps in to save Speed Daal...

Alya’s horrified to learn that the call she took earlier wasn’t from the bank, but from a fraudster and she unwittingly allowed them to clear out the account, not Yasmeen.

In desperation, Alya leaves a voicemail for Zeedan telling him how she’s been scammed out of thousands and doesn’t know what to do. Zeedan arrives at Speed Daal as Alya is forced to explain her mistake to Yasmeen. But how will she react when Zeedan offers to transfer £50k to tide her over...

Will Alya be pleased to see Zeedan again? (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma breaks the news to Freda that she can’t attend Norris’ funeral as it clashes with Aled’s operation. Freda warns her that by giving Aled cochlear implants they’re changing his identity, and despite Gemma assuring her that’s not the case, she's rattled.

Gemma's day goes from bad to worse. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone arrives for babysitting duty but as Phill turns up to pick up a glammed up Fiz for their date, his jealousy comes to the fore. He decides to reveal that he saw the napkin and knows about Brigitte. How will Phill explain the phone number in his car?

Also, a suspicious Maria quizzes Gary about his row with Sharon. When he reveals that Sharon used to be Rick’s sidekick, Maria advises him to steer well clear and leave Kelly to Imran.

When David suggests that Max could do with some extra tutoring, Daniel makes excuses to avoid dealing with him.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.