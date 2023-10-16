Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey gets SHOCK news about his mum...

Can Al Haskey bring himself to leave the house after an EMERGENCY involving his mum Eve on Doctors?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) faces a difficult dilemma when there is an EMERGENCY involving his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Al feels unsafe and is refusing to leave the house since he was attacked outside The Mill.



Al now spends the day playing computer games and ignoring phonecalls and visits from his worried surgery co-workers.



However, is Al about to be SHOCKED out of his isolation?



His mum Eve has a terrible fall at home and desperately tries to reach him by phone...



But it's only some time later that Al notices he has 3 missed calls from his mum...



In the meantime, Eve has managed to dial 999.



But because of her dementia, Eve is unable to explain exactly what has happened to her.



When Al FINALLY finds out what's going on, he is shocked and worried.



But can the troubled GP bring himself to leave the house to rush to his mum's assistance?

Eve attempts to make contact with Al after a terrible fall on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

WHO comes to Eve's assistance on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

It's only been a few weeks since long-time pratice partner, Daniel Granger, packed-up his belongings and left The Mill.



Daniel made the SHOCK announcement at a staff meeting, following his arrest for drink-driving and endangering the life of his young son, Joe.



However, with Daniel gone, practice partner Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) now has her sights set on his former consultation room!



Nina enlists the help of her GP son, Suni (Rahul Arya), and receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) to help clear out Daniel's consulting room.



She is moving IN and taking over!



However, SOMEONE is not happy when they find out what Nina is up to...



Nina has got her sights set on Daniel's office on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

