Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey gets SHOCK news about his mum...
Airs Monday 23 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) faces a difficult dilemma when there is an EMERGENCY involving his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell), on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al feels unsafe and is refusing to leave the house since he was attacked outside The Mill.
Al now spends the day playing computer games and ignoring phonecalls and visits from his worried surgery co-workers.
However, is Al about to be SHOCKED out of his isolation?
His mum Eve has a terrible fall at home and desperately tries to reach him by phone...
But it's only some time later that Al notices he has 3 missed calls from his mum...
In the meantime, Eve has managed to dial 999.
But because of her dementia, Eve is unable to explain exactly what has happened to her.
When Al FINALLY finds out what's going on, he is shocked and worried.
But can the troubled GP bring himself to leave the house to rush to his mum's assistance?
It's only been a few weeks since long-time pratice partner, Daniel Granger, packed-up his belongings and left The Mill.
Daniel made the SHOCK announcement at a staff meeting, following his arrest for drink-driving and endangering the life of his young son, Joe.
However, with Daniel gone, practice partner Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) now has her sights set on his former consultation room!
Nina enlists the help of her GP son, Suni (Rahul Arya), and receptionist Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) to help clear out Daniel's consulting room.
She is moving IN and taking over!
However, SOMEONE is not happy when they find out what Nina is up to...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.