Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey has SHOCK NEWS for a married couple...

It's going to be a busy, busy day for Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Al arrives at the surgery just in time to see his first patient of the day, Sue Robson (Shelley Draper).
Sue claims she is having problems with her shoulder and needs a sick note to excuse her from work.
However, after Sue tells him about her symptoms, Al becomes suspicious and does some investigating...
Sue is unexpectedly caught-out in a LIE!
Al concludes there is nothing physically wrong with her.
So WHAT is really going on?
As Al's busy day at The Mill continues, he meets soon-to-be-married couple, Leo Redmond (Scott Gutteridge) and Sasha Combes (Lorna Durham).
Sasha has been feeling unwell and Leo is worried about her.
Maybe it's just pre-wedding day nerves?
After running some tests, Al prescrbes Sasha some medication to control the nausea.
But the couple's joy at being able to now go and get married is short-lived...
Later that same day, Leo and Sasha return to the surgery.
Sasha is suffering with a terrible headache and is very sensitive to light.
Suddenly Sasha begins to shake uncontrollably and surgery receptionist, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) calls an ambulance!
Is there something seriously wrong with Sasha?
Al also has a consultation with past patient, Bill Alsop (Paul Ridley, who has appeared on lots of classic TV series including Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness and Waking The Dead).
Al remembers seeing Bill before, when he was battling cancer.
Al is concerned that Bill appears to have lost weight.
During their consultation, Bill winces and clearly has some pain in his lower back.
But Bill tries to cover, claiming he has just been sleeping badly.
WHAT is going on with Bill's health?
