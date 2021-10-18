'Doctors' spoilers: Al Haskey meets Starbuck!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is feeling anxious as he prepares to meet his online love interest Starbuck (Caroline Head) in person on today's episode of Doctors! (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The grumpy GP has gone on a crash diet and bought some new clothes for the occasion.



Unfortunately, Al's hair has a life of its own - until nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) suggests some ultrasound gel could come in handy as an emergency styling alternative!



But Al remains anxious that Starbuck sounds just too good to be true.



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to offer some advice and guidance and encourages Al to meet Starbuck at a posh wine bar near her office.



WHAT will happen when Al and Starbuck (aka Casey Matthews) finally come face-to-face?

WHO stole Luca's bike on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC1 )

Luca is still furious after his bike was stolen from outside the Mill.



Especially since surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) appears to know the mystery bicycle thief!



Luca reveals to housemate Emma Reid (Dido Miles) that the bike has sentimental links to his late boyfriend, Billy, and he is determined to get it back.



But Valerie starts to get fed-up with Luca's continued questions and accusations that she protecting the thief.



So Valerie makes a complaint about the nurse to surgery boss Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers).



However, Luca remains convinced that Valerie is up to some kind of shifty business.



After overhearing Valerie make plans to meet her MYSTERY MAN again, Luca lies in wait...



Will Luca EXPOSE Valerie's secret?

Daniel needs help from his teenage daughter Izzie on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel video-calls with his teenage daughter Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore), who is helping him come up with ideas for Environmental Day.



The clock is ticking as Daniel is due to give his presentation to the committee.



Izzie is happy to share her ideas with Daniel.



But the crafty teenager wants something in return!

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One