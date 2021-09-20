‘Doctors’ spoilers: Bear Sylvester and Luca go undercover

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) finds himself helping out his mum by doing some spying in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama Doctors (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

In yesterday’s episode Bear’s mum, Makeda (Angela Wynter) who runs a Caribbean café, was convinced that a rival café owner, Clive (Jim Findley), was stealing customers from her.

Today Bear agrees to go and spy on Clive’s café to get the lowdown and his colleague,Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren), invites himself along for a free lunch.

Will they discover Clive is up to something shifty or is his business all above board?

Elsewhere a moody Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) visits his dad, but Tye is tetchy which leaves Sid worried.

When pressed, Tye reveals he’s fallen out with Sid’s mum and there is chance they might split up.

Sid is gobsmacked by the shock news but it prompts him to unload too.

Sid tells his dad he’s not happy either and Tye tries to get him to focus on the positives.

However, Sid struggles to come up with an answer when Tye asks him what he wants out of life.

Jimmi Clay is giving counselling to a grieving mother, Rosie Statham. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is giving counselling to a grieving mother, Rosie Statham, who is struggling to move on from her teenage daughter, Dani’s, drug related death.

Rosie has become fixed on drug dealer Tony and the fact that his wife and daughter are living it up, enjoying the spoils of his illegal business.

Jimmi tries to help Rosie move on, but when she leaves the session with a plan in mind, he starts to worry about what Rosie will do next.

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.