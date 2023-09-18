Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester discovers Claudia's decision...
Airs Wednesday 27 September 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has a LOT to talk about with his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Things have been a bit off between Bear and Claudia recently.
Then last week on the BBC daytime drama, Bear found out WHY...
On today's episode, Bear wants to have a discussion with Claudia.
But it seems Claudia has already made-up her mind about what to do.
And Bear may not be happy with what he is about to hear...
Is there any way that Bear will be able to change Claudia's mind?
Is the relationship between Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) at an all-time low?
The tension between them continues after the EMERGENCY hospital visit for their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).
Zara is worried about the effect that recent events could be having on Joe.
After taking Joe home from the hospital, Zara decides to keep her son at home for the day.
She sends Daniel off to work at The Mill as she'd rather not be around him at the moment.
During a moment alone, Zara's emotions get the better of her...
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has an appointment to visit heavily pregnant, Michelle Jones (Molly Hanson).
However, Michelle is distracted during the appointment and seems more concerned with complaining about a delivery driver, George Fulton (Peter Caulfield).
George keeps blocking Michelle's driveway with his van while making deliveries.
Ruhma finds herself caught-up in the feud between the pregnant woman and the delivery driver, when she discovers her own car has been blocked into Michelle's driveway by George's van!
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
