Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester discovers Claudia's decision...

How will Bear Sylvester react when he finds out what girlfriend Claudia has decided to do on today's episode of Doctors?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has a LOT to talk about with his girlfriend, Claudia Briant (Kiza Deen) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things have been a bit off between Bear and Claudia recently.



Then last week on the BBC daytime drama, Bear found out WHY...



On today's episode, Bear wants to have a discussion with Claudia.



But it seems Claudia has already made-up her mind about what to do.



And Bear may not be happy with what he is about to hear...



Is there any way that Bear will be able to change Claudia's mind?

WHAT is Claudia's decision on Doctors?

Is the relationship between Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) at an all-time low?



The tension between them continues after the EMERGENCY hospital visit for their young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer).

Zara is worried about the effect that recent events could be having on Joe.



After taking Joe home from the hospital, Zara decides to keep her son at home for the day.



She sends Daniel off to work at The Mill as she'd rather not be around him at the moment.



During a moment alone, Zara's emotions get the better of her...

Has Daniel well and truly messed things up between him and Zara on Doctors?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) has an appointment to visit heavily pregnant, Michelle Jones (Molly Hanson).



However, Michelle is distracted during the appointment and seems more concerned with complaining about a delivery driver, George Fulton (Peter Caulfield).



George keeps blocking Michelle's driveway with his van while making deliveries.



Ruhma finds herself caught-up in the feud between the pregnant woman and the delivery driver, when she discovers her own car has been blocked into Michelle's driveway by George's van!

Ruhma meets a troubled delivery driver on today's episode of Doctors.

Michelle is not happy about a delivery driver who blocks her driveway on Doctors.

