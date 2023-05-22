Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester has a date DISASTER!
Airs Tuesday 30 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is going on a date with policewoman Claudia Briant (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Kiza Deen) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Bear never previously imagined dating a copper, especially after what happened to him and surgery co-worker, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) a couple of years ago.
On the date, Bear tells Claudia how he and Sid were stopped and hassled by a racist policewoman.
But Bear is in for a surprise, when Claudia tries to change the subject.
Bear continues to push and questions how Claudia can work for the Police as a black woman.
The recent national newspaper headlines have revealed all about the problems with racism within the Police.
As Bear continues to push the point, Claudia starts to get offended.
WHY should she leave a job that she loves?
As the date threatens to turn into a total downer, will it be Bear and Claudia's first... and LAST?
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) still isn't convinced that it was the right decision to hire retired receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), to help out at The Mill.
But Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) defends Rosie, after their heart-to-heart about her struggles with retirement.
Rosie may be a bit eccentric but she's definitely up for the job.
Plus, the patients love her!
However, bosslady Nina still has her doubts about Rosie and secretly decides to put her to the test...
Nina deliberately gives Rosie some complicated admin work to complete!
Will Rosie pass... or FAIL Nina's test?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is called to A&E to examine teenager, Adrian Dixon (Tyrese Eaton-Dyce).
Adrian was brought into the hospital after being found lying unconscious in the street.
But now he has severe memory loss after a violent incident...
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) arrives and wants to question Adrian.
As Adrian's memory slowly starts to return, he remembers being chased and someone shouting his name.
But WHO?
Doctors continues Tuesday to Thursday this week at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
