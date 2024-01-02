Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester has a SECRET meeting!

WHY does Bear have a SECRET after hours meeting on today's episode of Doctors?

Has Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) got something to hide on today's episode of Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Practice partner Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) is curious when a financial advisor, Duane Fillerson (Anthony Warren), arrives to see business manager Bear after hours at the surgery.



Is Bear having some kind of MONEY TROUBLE?



During the meeting, Bear tells Duane that The Mill is struggling with their accounts, after the recent departure of partner, Daniel Granger!



Duane, who specialises in helping GP surgeries, assures Bear that his company can help with the current cash flow problems at The Mill.



Bear is under pressure to make a decision.



Could SECRET money troubles mean BIG problems for the surgery staff?

WHY does Bear meet with a financial advisor on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

While Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is away in Australia looking after her son, Chris, lodger Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) steps in as the host for a Dinner With Distinction.



Guests Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) are intrigued when they discover Emma has already booked a special guest for the evening.



Aidie Anderson (Laura Evelyn) is a stand-up comedian.



But the guests are in for a surprise.



After Aidie has finished her act, she invites the others to come-up and try their hand at some stand-up comedy!



Luca is hoping that laughter will be the best medicine.



But his guests are clearly NOT amused at possibly having to humiliate themselves on the mic!

Luca tries his hand at stand-up comedy on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Will Al, Zara and Jimmi see the funny side of a dinner party with a difference on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Nina is still shocked after her encounter with Ed Jordan at St Phil's Hospital.



Nina's son Suni (Rahul Arya) reels too, when he finds out about the connection between her and Ed...



Is it possible that Nina will now have a change of heart about making an official complaint against the gynaecological services at St Phil’s, now that she knows WHO is in charge?

Suni is alarmed by Nina's news on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

