Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester saves a life!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is a life saving hero on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The drama begins when Bear is outside a hotel and he sees a woman, Becky, collapse...



Bear leaps into action and does CPR to try and save Becky's life.



Becky is rushed to hospital but remains in a critical state...



Meanwhile, Bear can't believe it when he is treated like a hero at the surgery the next day.



A passer-by filmed phone footage of Bear saving Becky's life.



It's not long before Bear gets a visit at the surgery from Becky's grateful husband, Josh Harker (Carl Au, who previously played student/criminal Barry Barry on Waterloo Road)...

The life of Josh's wife Becky hangs in the balance on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

While Becky remains in the Intensive Care Unit at St Phil's Hospital, Bear decides to join Josh and visit her.



He has been left badly shaken by the emergency situation and wants to see Becky for himself.



At the hospital, Bear is surprised to find midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) looking after Becky.

It turns out that Becky was pregnant at the time of Bear's life-saving heroics!



However, things are about to take another terrible turn when Becky has another cardiac arrest.



The situation is suddenly not looking good...



Dr Isla Bancroft (Fiona Marr) races against time to try and save patient Becky!



As both Bear and Josh keep an anxious vigil at the hospital, will Becky and her unborn baby both survive?

Bear supports the husband of the woman he saved on today's standalone episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer