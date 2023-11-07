Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester saves a life!
Airs Tuesday 14 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is a life saving hero on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The drama begins when Bear is outside a hotel and he sees a woman, Becky, collapse...
Bear leaps into action and does CPR to try and save Becky's life.
Becky is rushed to hospital but remains in a critical state...
Meanwhile, Bear can't believe it when he is treated like a hero at the surgery the next day.
A passer-by filmed phone footage of Bear saving Becky's life.
It's not long before Bear gets a visit at the surgery from Becky's grateful husband, Josh Harker (Carl Au, who previously played student/criminal Barry Barry on Waterloo Road)...
While Becky remains in the Intensive Care Unit at St Phil's Hospital, Bear decides to join Josh and visit her.
He has been left badly shaken by the emergency situation and wants to see Becky for himself.
At the hospital, Bear is surprised to find midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) looking after Becky.
It turns out that Becky was pregnant at the time of Bear's life-saving heroics!
However, things are about to take another terrible turn when Becky has another cardiac arrest.
The situation is suddenly not looking good...
Dr Isla Bancroft (Fiona Marr) races against time to try and save patient Becky!
As both Bear and Josh keep an anxious vigil at the hospital, will Becky and her unborn baby both survive?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.