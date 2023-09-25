Doctors spoilers: Can Al Haskey face his FEARS?

By Simon Timblick
published

Airs Tuesday 3 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.

Doctors spoilers, Al Haskey
Al Haskey struggles in the aftermath of the attack on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) was left fighting for his life after being beaten-up outside The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

While Al's attackers, patient Frankie Sharp and her husband, Vic Butt, remain at large, Al is slowly on the mend after being discharged from St Phil's Hospital.

Al's friends and work colleagues all want to help him after the SHOCK attack.

But the grumpy GP is attempting to put on a brave face and pretend he is OK.

On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al is not happy when a well-meaning Emma Reid (Dido Miles) sends physio therapist, Magda Nowak (returning guest star Maya Barcot), around to Al's house to help with his injured knee.

Magda previously helped Emma get back on her feet after she took a terrible tumble last year.

Al decalres he doesn't need help but Magda insists on staying!

Will she manage to convince Al to join her for some gentle exercising?

Doctors spoilers, Magda Nowak, Al Haskey

Physio therapist Magda makes a return appearance on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets his golf buddy, Hugo Crowley (Andrew Loudon) for a game.

After the game, Hugo tries to persuade Daniel that he is in the right and shouldn't let his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) walk all over him.

Hugo thinks Daniel should fight back.

After all, their relationship hit the rocks in the first place because Zara kissed medical student, Miles Bailey!

Will Daniel be convinced by Hugo's logic and stand his ground with Zara?

Doctors spoilers, Hugo Crowley, Daniel Granger

Will Daniel take advice from his golf buddy Hugo on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma finds herself mixed-up in some family drama between a mum and her two daughters.

After discovering some baby items at home, Kat Webster (Alison Senior) jumps to the conclusion that her daughter, Molly (Emily Drewett), is pregnant.

Kat brings both Molly and her other daughter, Beth (Leah Mulchay), into The Mill.

After an argument begins between Kat and Beth over Molly's wellbeing, Emma makes a worrying discovery...

She soon becomes concerned about Molly's mental health...

Doctors spoilers, Kat Webster, Beth Webster

Kat argues with her daughter Beth on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors spoilers, Molly Webster

WHAT does Emma discover about Molly on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One. 

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer 

Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel 

Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play 

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?

Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!


Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.


Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)


And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.