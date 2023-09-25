Doctors spoilers: Can Al Haskey face his FEARS?
Airs Tuesday 3 October 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) was left fighting for his life after being beaten-up outside The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While Al's attackers, patient Frankie Sharp and her husband, Vic Butt, remain at large, Al is slowly on the mend after being discharged from St Phil's Hospital.
Al's friends and work colleagues all want to help him after the SHOCK attack.
But the grumpy GP is attempting to put on a brave face and pretend he is OK.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al is not happy when a well-meaning Emma Reid (Dido Miles) sends physio therapist, Magda Nowak (returning guest star Maya Barcot), around to Al's house to help with his injured knee.
Magda previously helped Emma get back on her feet after she took a terrible tumble last year.
Al decalres he doesn't need help but Magda insists on staying!
Will she manage to convince Al to join her for some gentle exercising?
Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets his golf buddy, Hugo Crowley (Andrew Loudon) for a game.
After the game, Hugo tries to persuade Daniel that he is in the right and shouldn't let his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) walk all over him.
Hugo thinks Daniel should fight back.
After all, their relationship hit the rocks in the first place because Zara kissed medical student, Miles Bailey!
Will Daniel be convinced by Hugo's logic and stand his ground with Zara?
Emma finds herself mixed-up in some family drama between a mum and her two daughters.
After discovering some baby items at home, Kat Webster (Alison Senior) jumps to the conclusion that her daughter, Molly (Emily Drewett), is pregnant.
Kat brings both Molly and her other daughter, Beth (Leah Mulchay), into The Mill.
After an argument begins between Kat and Beth over Molly's wellbeing, Emma makes a worrying discovery...
She soon becomes concerned about Molly's mental health...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Classic episodes are now airing weekdays at 8:00am on Drama Channel
Classic episodes are also available to stream through UKTV Play
