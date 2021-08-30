'Doctors' spoilers: Can Daniel Granger diagnose Rob Hollins?

Daniel Granger attempts to get to the bottom of what's going on with Rob on today's episode of Doctors...

Will Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) manage to discover the TRUTH about what happened when policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) had his near-fatal confrontation with Aaron Jeffries (Zak Douglas) on Doctors? (BBC1, 1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rob is still signed-off work while the incident is under investigation by Inspector Okoro (Donna Berlin).



When Rob arrives at the Mill for his appointment with doctor Daniel, he suddenly has second thoughts and drives off to the local park instead.



WHY is Rob so hesistant to sit down for a chat with Daniel?



Is he worried about the diagnosis?



Rob's wife Karen (Jan Pearson) eventually convinces Rob to go ahead with his appointment.



After hearing about Rob's blackouts and memory lapses, Daniel wonders if the policeman's PTSD is back.



Several years ago, Rob was diagnosed with PTSD after a SHOCK incident at work.



Daniel has some bad news for Rob.



He is not currently fit for work with his current state of mind.



Suddenly lifelong copper Rob starts to fear for his future...





Harriet gets an update on the investigation on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, down at the police station Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) finds Inspector Okoro for an update about Aaron Jeffries (Zak Douglas).



Aaron has regained consciousness in hospital but the police aren't allowed to question him yet.



But WHAT will Aaron reveal when it's time for him to talk?



Did he fall or was he pushed down the stairs during the chase with Rob?

Inspector Okoro is ready to question Aaron on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is worried when she visits young mum Mira Hyde (Laura Doddington).



Mira doesn't seem to be coping very well with her young baby.



The house is a mess and Mira seems more focused on finishing a jigaw puzzle.



According to the medical records, Mira lives with her mum.



However, there's no sign of Mira's mother.



And when Valerie starts to ask questions, Mira reveals some SHOCK news...

Valerie tries to help young mum Mira who is struggling to cope on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm on BBC One.