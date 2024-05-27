Doctors spoilers: Can Kirsty and Paige help a TROUBLED COUPLE?

There's late night drama at The Mill for Kirsty and Paige on Doctors...

Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) often wonders if temp receptionist Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) is more of a hindrance than help on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's standalone episode of the BBC daytime drama, Kirsty is working late at The Mill.



She's annoyed because Paige is supposed to be helping her catch-up on their workload.



But as usual, Paige is distracted by personal messages on her phone!



However, there is a further interruption when Luella Marsden (Lisa Greenwood) knocks at the door in a panic.



Luella has a cut on her forehead and claims she has runaway from her husband, David (Tony Discipline, who played Alfie Moon's family relative Tyler on EastEnders) who has been saying horrible things to her...

Before the receptionists can find out more, David arrives at The Mill looking for Luella...



Kirsty is reluctant to let him into the building at first.



When she does, Kirsty senses David's hostility and refuses to leave Luella alone with David.



The couple start to argue and David accuses Luella of being a DANGER to herself and their daughter!



David's SHOCK accusations cause Luella to run off again...



WHAT is going on?



WHO is telling the truth?



Can Kirsty get to the bottom of the couple's troubles?



And WHY is Paige more concerned with checking her text messages and touching-up her make-up?



Will all be explained when Johnny Wilson (Alexander Marks) arrives at the surgery and starts FLIRTING with Paige!

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer