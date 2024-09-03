Doctors spoilers: DANGER for Zara!

There's DANGER in store for Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Zara is working late at the Campus Surgery.



She's being kept busy dealing with phone calls from angry patients plus her impatient teenage son, Joe.



But suddenly, Zara is disturbed by a LOUD sound coming from the Staff Room...



When Zara goes to investigate, she's shocked to find a MYSTERY woman, Alex Weeling (Samantha Power, who played troubled mum Simone Booth on Channel 4's high school drama, Ackley Bridge), rummaging through the cupboards in the Staff Room!



WHAT is Alex looking for?

WHY is "patient" Alex so desperate and on edge on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Alex claims she is a surgery patient when Zara confronts her.



However, the Campus Surgery closed an hour ago, so WHAT is Alex really up to?



Zara asks Alex to leave but the woman refuses.



Alarm bells start to ring for Zara when she notices Alex has blood on her hands!



Zara takes Alex through to the nurse's room to patch up her injury.



But there's something off about Alex's behaviour...



Zara decides to march Alex off the premises so that she can leave and go home.



But desperate Alex has other ideas and suddenly produces an empty syringe and threatens Zara with it!



Is Zara's life in DANGER from her unwanted visitor?

Zara could be in DANGER from desperate Alex on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

DANGER IN THE DALES! Lives are on the line when an explosive barn fire breaks out on Emmerdale in September - watch the teaser trailer below!

EXCLUSIVE TRAILER: Explosive Events In Emmerdale - YouTube Watch On

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer