Doctors spoilers: DANGER for Zara!
Airs Wednesday 11 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
There's DANGER in store for Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Zara is working late at the Campus Surgery.
She's being kept busy dealing with phone calls from angry patients plus her impatient teenage son, Joe.
But suddenly, Zara is disturbed by a LOUD sound coming from the Staff Room...
When Zara goes to investigate, she's shocked to find a MYSTERY woman, Alex Weeling (Samantha Power, who played troubled mum Simone Booth on Channel 4's high school drama, Ackley Bridge), rummaging through the cupboards in the Staff Room!
WHAT is Alex looking for?
Alex claims she is a surgery patient when Zara confronts her.
However, the Campus Surgery closed an hour ago, so WHAT is Alex really up to?
Zara asks Alex to leave but the woman refuses.
Alarm bells start to ring for Zara when she notices Alex has blood on her hands!
Zara takes Alex through to the nurse's room to patch up her injury.
But there's something off about Alex's behaviour...
Zara decides to march Alex off the premises so that she can leave and go home.
But desperate Alex has other ideas and suddenly produces an empty syringe and threatens Zara with it!
Is Zara's life in DANGER from her unwanted visitor?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.