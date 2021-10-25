'Doctors' spoilers: Daniel Granger has a SECRET admirer!

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) seems to have won over his new Environmental Day committee colleagues on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



One committee member, Brenda Malachi-Jones (Paddy Navin) is particulary impressed with Daniel's efforts, after the doctor pitched an idea for Environmental Day involving a 'World Warrior' superhero inspired by video-sharing app, PikPop!



With the Letherbridge Environmental Day fast approaching, Daniel and Brenda sit down to audition potential actors to play the World Warrior.



While they wait for the actors to arrive, Brenda gets a bit flirty!



Has dishy Daniel got himself a new admirer?



Just when it looks like nobody is interested in auditioning for the campaign, in walks hunky Eliot Barnes (Jarreau Anton Thompson) - who looks like a real-life superhero!



Eliot is clearly the man for the job.



OR is he??

Al's in a grump after his disastrous date with Starbuck on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) bubble has burst after his disastrous date with online love interest Starbuck.



Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) wants all the gossip about Al's date.



Al refuses to give anything away.



So Valerie hassles colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) who eventually reveals the SHOCK truth about Al's date!



Meanwhile, surgery nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is still reeling after discovering a startling secret about Valerie.



Luca wants to confront Valerie about what he has found out.



But Emma Reid (Dido Miles) advises against it because then he would have to admit that he was SNOOPING!



Unfortunately, Valerie catches the pair gossiping about her...

Ex-Hollyoaks star Helen Pearson (Frankie) guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Hollyoaks star Helen Pearson (who played Frankie Osborne) guests on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



She plays Regan Hoffman, who clashes with her twin children Jenny (Eve Naughton Shotton) and Jeremy (Daniel Boyd), when she asks them to abandon their environmentally conscious ways.



Jenny and her radical husband Manfred have sworn never to have children for ecological reasons.



Meanwhile, Jeremy has secretly consulted Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) about getting a vasectomy.



But a family drama brews when stubborn Regan is determined to become a grandmother.

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.