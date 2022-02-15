'Doctors' spoilers: Daniel Granger has a WARNING for Zara!

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is not happy about the lies his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has been telling on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara has been persuaded by her old school friend, Davinia Hargrove (Clare Wille) to help her cover-up the affair she has been having.



There was a close-call for Zara last week on the BBC daytime drama, when Davinia's unsuspecting husband, Julian, unexpectedly turned-up in Letherbridge to surprise Davinia.



Unfortunately, Daniel and Zara's young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) overheard his mum telling Julian a BIG lie on the phone.



So now the schoolboy is super confused!



Daniel is furious when he finds out that Joe is now caught-up in all the deception.



On the drive to work, Daniel warns Zara it's time for her to take a stand against Davinia.



She must not keep covering for cheating Davinia.



But is Zara really ready to abandon her friend?

WHAT will Hazeem do when a pregnant woman goes into labour... in the middle of Reception on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Hazeem Durrani (Ashraf Ejjbair) was expecting his job on Reception to be short-lived.



But now that Hazeem has been passed his training with receptionists, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), he is officially one of the team at The Mill.



Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is surprised to hear how confident her nephew, Hazeem is feeling about his new job.



But little does Hazeem know, but the day ahead is about to take a most dramatic turn...



Hazeem finds himself thrown in at the deep end when a pregnant woman appears to go into labout in the middle of Reception!



Can Hazeem keep his cool and handle the unexpected medical EMERGENCY?

Ex-Casualty and Crossroads star Jane Gurnett guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Funeral parlour boss, Verity Foster (Jane Gurnett, who was nurse Rachel Longworth in BBC One's Casualty) has offered her star employee, Suzanne Towers (Mariah Louca) a job promotion.



However, fellow employee, Lucy Palmer (Sarah Jayne-Butler) is clearly annoyed by Suzanne's success.



After Suzanne officially comes out as a trans woman, jealous Lucy stirs up trouble by warning Verity that giving Suzanne the job promotion could be a bad PR move.



When Suzanne is passed over for promotion, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) senses it's a case of workplace discrimination.



Can Emma find a way to help Suzanne?

Is Suzanne the victim of workplace discrimination on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.